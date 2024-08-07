Rainer Brandt is dead. Archivbild: dpa

It was Rainer Brandt who gave the Italians Bud Spencer and Terence Hill their lines: the actor and voice-over artist - he was the German voice of Jean-Paul Belmondo and Tony Curtis - has died.

This artist shaped humor in the Federal Republic of Germany in the 1970s and 1980s like no other: the actor, speaker, author and dubbing director Rainer Brandt has died. This was confirmed to the German Press Agency by radio play producer Heikedine Körting from the Europa audio label in Hamburg.

"With Rainer Brandt, one of the great actors and wonderful dubbing actors has passed away. We are immensely sad and think of his wonderful family," said Körting, who worked with Brandt on the radio play series "TKKG" and "Fünf Freunde". The actor was 88 years old.

He provided the lines for Bud Spencer and Terence Hill

The Berliner was one of the most important figures in post-war dubbing. The German dubbing database lists more than 800 speaking roles. He lent his voice to Jean-Paul Belmondo, Tony Curtis, Marcello Mastroianni and Elvis Presley.

Brandt, who had studied theater at the Max Reinhardt School, made the Italian acting duo Bud Spencer and Terence Hill socially acceptable in West Germany - he contributed the witty lines for the German version. Phrases like: "It's too loud for me here, I can't chew properly!" Brandt's dialog direction also shaped the snappy wit of many films with Louis de Funès, Adriano Celentano and Pierre Richard.

"Your Lordship likes to hurt"

As a dialog writer and director in the dubbing studio, he refined countless dull and unimaginative dialogs from foreign crime thrillers and westerns into linguistic gems, some of which became catchphrases for entire generations, such as "From today on, there will be no more drinking, but no less either" or "Your Lordship likes to hurt". Brandt picked up many of the jokes from the West Berliners, who were never at a loss for words.

The British crime series "The 2" (1970/71) with Tony Curtis as US playboy Danny Wilde and Roger Moore as a stiff British aristocrat is considered his masterpiece. According to many industry experts, it owes its popularity in Germany solely to Brandt's complete rewriting of the text. One example: the simple thank you "Thanks, Sir Louis, for using the plane." became "And bring the little bird back to my nest safe and sound!" Another classic: "You have to speak a little faster now, Lord, otherwise you'll be out of sync!"

