On Monday evening, an Edelweiss flight was forced to land in Dubai. The reason: an engine failed.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Monday evening, Edelweiss flight number WK66 took off from Zurich. Destination: the Maldives.

But then the plane had to land in Dubai because an engine failed.

No one was injured.

On Monday evening, Edelweiss flight number WK66 - which took off from Zurich Airport and was due to fly to the Maldives - was forced to land in Dubai after three and a half hours. The reason: an engine failed, as first reported by the online portal Aviation Herlad.

As can be seen on the live tracking service Flightradar24.com, there were no abnormalities for the time being. When the Airbus A340 was over Turkey, there were two swings in the previously constant speed. The A340 has four engines and was flying at an altitude of around 10,600 meters at the time.

Around an hour later, now over Basra in Iraq, the cockpit crew switched to an altitude of around 9500 meters. Another hour later, at 23:48 Swiss time, the descent was initiated. The plane landed at Dubai International Airport at 0.22 a.m. Swiss time without any problems.