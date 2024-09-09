Edelweiss and the Aeropers pilots' association are still negotiating the details of the new collective labor agreement. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

The newly negotiated collective labor agreement (CLA) for cockpit staff at the airline Edelweiss is due to be signed this year.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The newly negotiated collective labor agreement (CLA) for cockpit staff at the airline Edelweiss is to be signed this year.

Details are still being finalized.

According to the pilots' association, the original aim was for the new CLA to come into force in fall 2024. Show more

According to the pilots' association, the original aim was for the new CLA to come into force in fall 2024. The new CLA will apply retroactively from July 1, 2024, said the head of Edelweiss, Bernd Bauer, in an interview with "Blick" published on Monday .

The pilots' association Aeropers and the airline are pursuing the same interest - the satisfaction of the crews - said Bauer. "However, this must be reconciled with the economic interests of the company," he said. Details are still being worked out. "The aim is to sign the documents before the end of this year," he said.

Edelweiss cockpit staff have been working without a valid CLA since the beginning of July, after Aeropers broke off CLA negotiations in mid-April and the old CLA expired. At the end of July, the airline and Aeropers agreed on the key points of a new CLA.

SDA