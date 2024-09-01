Rescue workers tend to the injured in Milan's youth prison on August 31. KEYSTONE

56 inmates of a Milan juvenile prison have rehearsed a riot because of their conditions of detention. There were eight injured and four escapees, but they were recaptured.

Eight people, including prison officers and inmates, were injured in a riot in a Milan youth prison yesterday evening. 56 inmates had set fire to mattresses and other objects, as the APA news agency reported on Sunday.

Four young people aged between 17 and 19 initially broke out, according to Italian media reports. After a few hours, the security forces managed to track down the escapees.

Police officers in front of the Milan juvenile prison on August 31. KEYSTONE

There had already been riots at the "Cesare Beccaria" youth prison in recent months. The prison officers' union complained about a lack of staff, among other things.

In Italy, riots in prisons are on the increase. Violent protests have broken out almost daily in the country's overcrowded prisons in recent weeks. The inmates protested against overcrowding and the poor conditions, which were also due to the high summer temperatures.

Uprising in Rome too

Almost 60,000 prisoners are being held in Italian prisons. This means that the prisons are overcrowded by around 8,000 places. A riot also broke out in Rome's "Regina Coeli" prison on August 30. Around one hundred prisoners rioted in the prison, which is located in the Trastevere district of Rome.

There was a power cut and some camping stoves used by the inmates for cooking were set on fire. The inmates, who had been protesting for days against the difficult living conditions in the prison, threw objects in their cells, destroyed the video surveillance equipment and attacked the prison staff. The riot was only broken up after a few hours.

Italy's Minister of Justice, Carlo Nordio, had recently pushed through a law in parliament to ease the burden on Italian prisons. This contains innovations, starting with the possibility of serving the sentence in an environment other than prison, for example in shared accommodation for drug addicts. Each case will be assessed by a court.

