Elon Musk causes a stir with a statement on X. Image: KEYSTONE

While the UK is plagued by ongoing right-wing extremist riots, Elon Musk is adding fuel to the fire with a statement on X. His news service is partly to blame for the current situation.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Elon Musk has caused a stir with a statement on X, the news platform he controls.

The second richest man in the world responded to an anti-migration comment with the words "Civil war is inevitable".

The British government has sharply criticized Musk for his comment and holds platforms such as X responsible for spreading misinformation. Show more

"Civil war is inevitable" - Elon Musk has caused a stir with this response to an anti-migration comment and a video of the ongoing right-wing extremist riots in the UK.

The British government criticized the post and blamed news portals such as X for the riots. "There is no justification for such comments," said a British government spokesperson. "What we are seeing in this country is organized, violent banditry for which there is no place on our streets or on the internet."

According to experts and the media, posts on social media are fueling the unrest in the country. They broke out after three girls were stabbed to death and several children were injured in the north-western English town of Southport on July 29.

False information also spread via X

The false report that the perpetrator was a Muslim migrant was spread on various platforms - including the X platform controlled by Elon Musk. In fact, a 17-year-old who was born in the UK to Rwandan parents is in custody.

Following a meeting with representatives from Tiktok, Facebook parent company Meta, Google and X, British Technology Minister Peter Kyle emphasized that the companies had a responsibility to stop the spread of misinformation and hate speech. "There is an enormous amount of content in circulation that the platforms need to deal with quickly."

Kyle emphasized: "I have made it clear that it is unacceptable for people to use social media to cause harm, suffering and destruction in our society."