"Civil war is inevitable" - Elon Musk has caused a stir with this response to an anti-migration comment and a video of the ongoing right-wing extremist riots in the UK.
The British government criticized the post and blamed news portals such as X for the riots. "There is no justification for such comments," said a British government spokesperson. "What we are seeing in this country is organized, violent banditry for which there is no place on our streets or on the internet."
The false report that the perpetrator was a Muslim migrant was spread on various platforms - including the X platform controlled by Elon Musk. In fact, a 17-year-old who was born in the UK to Rwandan parents is in custody.
Following a meeting with representatives from Tiktok, Facebook parent company Meta, Google and X, British Technology Minister Peter Kyle emphasized that the companies had a responsibility to stop the spread of misinformation and hate speech. "There is an enormous amount of content in circulation that the platforms need to deal with quickly."
Kyle emphasized: "I have made it clear that it is unacceptable for people to use social media to cause harm, suffering and destruction in our society."