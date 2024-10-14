Construction of an ESA satellite. Keystone

The European Space Agency (ESA) is building a satellite for services in space. The "Rise" service mission will be used to refuel, renovate and assemble other satellites. The satellite will start its eight-year mission in 2028.

The mission is also intended to clear the Earth's orbit of space debris, the ESA announced on Monday. This could minimize the impact of space travel on Earth. With "Rise", the lifespan of satellites could be extended. Space operations would also be more efficient, as data could be collected over a longer period of time.

A special satellite would be needed for such a mission at an altitude of 36,000 kilometers, the report continued. Most conventional satellites are the size of a bus and weigh a good six tons. The "Rise" satellite weighs three tons and is the size of a minivan.

It is the first such mission by a European company. ESA is working together with the European aerospace company D-Orbit, which has its headquarters in Italy.

