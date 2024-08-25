The house of Kristina Knighten and Paul Cordier is located on Lake Iseo in Italy. Symbolbild: Imago

An American couple buys an abandoned house in Italy at a bargain price. They resort to unusual methods to renovate it cheaply.

Kristina Knighten and Paul Cordier bought an abandoned house on Lake Iseo in northern Italy for just 19,500 pounds (21,850 francs). The couple had been so fascinated by the place for years that they wanted to settle there, reports The Sun.

However, in order to be able to live there, the house first has to be renovated. The two Americans are doing a lot of the work themselves. And they also save costs with a special method: the couple obtain the materials and furniture they need from the local landfill.

"Paul came back with a perfectly preserved sink - and for free," Kristina tells The Sun. They only had the roof and floors replaced by professional craftsmen for around 59,000 pounds (around 66,100 francs).

Sister to follow

The aim is to create a rustic ambience. This is why parts of the existing house will also be used in the renovation. The total budget is 93,000 pounds (around 104,200 francs).

Paul's sister is also planning to move to Italy soon. She has already bought a vacant apartment opposite her brother's house. However, Paul and Kristina are currently living there while work is being carried out on their house. Rent-free, on the condition that they also renovate the apartment. They are unlikely to get bored any time soon.