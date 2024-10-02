Miyazaki Airport had to be closed due to the detonation. Screenshot X/ Currently Japan

After a detonation, the authorities discovered a huge hole seven meters in diameter on the runway of an airport in Japan. The cause could be a bomb from the Second World War.

SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you An explosion has occurred on the airport runway in the Japanese city of Miyazaki.

The cause is not yet known.

Bombs from the Second World War have been discovered on the site several times in the past. Show more

An airport runway in the Japanese coastal city of Miyazaki has been closed after an explosion. According to the Kyodo News agency, no one was injured in the detonation on an airport runway this morning (local time).

The authorities discovered a hole with a diameter of seven meters in the asphalt after a loud bang. The runway is expected to remain closed until the evening.

An explosion rocked the airport in #Japan's Miyazaki Prefecture. According to local media, one of the taxiways was damaged.



The reasons for the incident are still being determined; the next flights have been cancelled. pic.twitter.com/TTtJeF8BSF — Arthur Morgan (@ArthurM40330824) October 2, 2024

According to media reports, US bombs from the Second World War have already been found on the airport site several times. However, authorities are still investigating the exact cause of the explosion. The city of Miyazaki has around 400,000 inhabitants and is located in south-western Japan on the island of Kyushu.

SDA