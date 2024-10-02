An airport runway in the Japanese coastal city of Miyazaki has been closed after an explosion. According to the Kyodo News agency, no one was injured in the detonation on an airport runway this morning (local time).
The authorities discovered a hole with a diameter of seven meters in the asphalt after a loud bang. The runway is expected to remain closed until the evening.
An explosion rocked the airport in #Japan's Miyazaki Prefecture. According to local media, one of the taxiways was damaged.
According to media reports, US bombs from the Second World War have already been found on the airport site several times. However, authorities are still investigating the exact cause of the explosion. The city of Miyazaki has around 400,000 inhabitants and is located in south-western Japan on the island of Kyushu.