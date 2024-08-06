Better times on the Croatian island of Korčula: blue water and a view of the old town and harbor. (archive picture)

Harmful faecal bacteria have been discovered in the Adriatic Sea on the popular Croatian island of Korčula, posing a health risk to swimmers.

High concentrations of the faecal germ Escherichia coli (E. coli) were discovered in seawater on the island of Korčula during a routine check.

Swimmers can develop gastrointestinal problems and infections of the ears, eyes, nasal cavities and skin through contact with the contaminated water.

The Croatian Environmental Agency has issued a warning for the entire Korčula coastline until the water is clean again.

The exact source of the pollution is still unclear, but the water quality is regularly checked and will be monitored by further tests. Show more

Disgusting alert on the Croatian island of Korčula: in the middle of the vacation season, the Croatian environmental authority has issued a health warning for the coastal waters of the popular island, as reported by the news portal Dnevnik and "RTL".

During a routine check in the municipality of Smokvica, an increased concentration of the faecal germ Escherichia coli (E. coli) was detected in the seawater. These bacteria, also known as coliform bacteria, can cause health problems when swimming.

Swimmers who come into contact with the contaminated water risk gastrointestinal illnesses such as diarrhea as well as infections of the ears, eyes, nasal cavities and skin.

Reason for contamination still unknown

Korčula is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Croatia and is usually known for its excellent water quality. The island is washed by the Pelješki Channel current, which usually results in clean water.

However, the reason for the current pollution is still unknown. The environmental authority regularly takes samples to check the water quality. In a check carried out just a few days earlier, the results were still excellent.

A total of 116 out of 121 beaches in the region had excellent water quality. Until the seawater is considered clean again, the environmental authority wants to carry out numerous tests and monitor the situation closely. The warning will only be lifted once the Adriatic Sea is free of harmful bacteria again.