A piece of a building ledge has fallen onto a tram stop in Prague, killing a man. TV pictures from Thursday showed a hole in the roof of the bus shelter. At the time of the accident, a thunderstorm was raging over the Czech capital.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man has been killed by a falling piece of building roof in Prague.

The man was in a waiting shelter at a tram stop.

At the time of the accident, a thunderstorm was raging over the Czech capital. Show more

Lazarska Street was closed for around two hours and firefighters removed around 100 kilograms of material from a building that could also have fallen. Further details had not yet been clarified

