Tragedy in Spain Family of four dies in house fire

dpa

6.10.2024 - 13:55

Tragedy in Andalusia, Spain: an entire family dies in a fire.

06.10.2024, 13:55

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • An entire family has died in a house fire in Spain.
  • According to media reports, the fatalities were the couple's two parents and their sons, aged 20 and 16.
  • The accident occurred in the early morning in the village of Guillena, around 20 kilometers north of Seville.
All four members of a family of four have died in a house fire in Spain. The accident occurred early this morning in the village of Guillena, around 20 kilometers north of Seville, according to the emergency services in the southern Spanish region of Andalusia.

According to media reports, the fatalities were the couple's two parents and their sons, aged 20 and 16. The cause of the fire initially remained unknown.

dpa