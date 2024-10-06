Family of four dies in house fire in Spain - Gallery The fire department was unable to save the family. (symbolic image) Image: dpa The cause remained unknown for the time being. (symbolic image) Image: dpa Family of four dies in house fire in Spain - Gallery The fire department was unable to save the family. (symbolic image) Image: dpa The cause remained unknown for the time being. (symbolic image) Image: dpa

Tragedy in Andalusia, Spain: an entire family dies in a fire.

dpa

All four members of a family of four have died in a house fire in Spain. The accident occurred early this morning in the village of Guillena, around 20 kilometers north of Seville, according to the emergency services in the southern Spanish region of Andalusia.

According to media reports, the fatalities were the couple's two parents and their sons, aged 20 and 16. The cause of the fire initially remained unknown.

