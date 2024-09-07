Fatalities and injuries in plane crashes in NRW and Hesse - Gallery The 67-year-old pilot died in this wreckage of a small plane in Gütersloh this morning. Image: dpa Two people died in the crash of a Cessna near Soest. Image: dpa Fatalities and injuries in plane crashes in NRW and Hesse - Gallery The 67-year-old pilot died in this wreckage of a small plane in Gütersloh this morning. Image: dpa Two people died in the crash of a Cessna near Soest. Image: dpa

Three people are killed in a total of three crashes and two others are seriously injured. In two cases, the small aircraft crashed shortly after take-off. The causes of the accidents are unclear.

A total of three people have died in two plane crashes in North Rhine-Westphalia. Two others were injured in the crash of a light aircraft in Hesse.

In the Soest district of North Rhine-Westphalia, a small plane crashed immediately after take-off from the airfield in Bad Sassendorf, a police spokesman told the German Press Agency. Two people died in the accident. They had been taking part in a pilots' meeting at the small airfield.

The cause of the crash was initially unclear. The plane had crashed in a meadow nearby. Eyewitnesses ran to the scene of the accident and tried to administer first aid, said the police spokesman.

67-year-old pilot dies in biplane crash

Earlier, a small plane had crashed in Gütersloh-Spexard, south of Bielefeld, and crashed in the bushes. The 67-year-old pilot died in the crash, the police said. He was alone on board. The red and white biplane propeller plane had taken off from Porta Westfalica in the morning and was on its way to Sauerland. No details were initially given as to the cause of the accident.

In northern Hesse, two men were seriously injured when a light aircraft crashed shortly after take-off from Korbach airfield. According to the Kassel police, the single-engine Piper had failed to gain sufficient altitude and then crashed near the airfield. It is unclear why the take-off failed. The men were taken to hospital and their injuries were not life-threatening, they said.

