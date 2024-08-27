The decline in day tourists was also noticeable on Monte Generoso last year. Archivbild: Keystone

The extended travel time by train has led to a decline in day tourists in Ticino. After more than a year, the Gotthard Base Tunnel, which was damaged by a derailment, will be fully reopened next Monday.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Gotthard Base Tunnel has been closed to passenger traffic for weeks.

The extended travel time by train has led to a decline in the number of day tourists in Ticino.

In the past twelve months, around 15 percent fewer day tourists have traveled to Ticino. Show more

Angelo Trotta, Director of Ticino Turismo, estimates that around 15 percent fewer day tourists have traveled to Ticino in the past twelve months, when asked by the Keystone-SDA news agency.

He hopes that the fall will make up for the poor figures. In addition to the extended rail travel period to the southern canton, the rainy weather in spring and early summer also contributed to the poor figures.

The director of the Hotelleriesuisse Ticino association also believes that the Gotthard Base Tunnel, which has been largely closed to passenger traffic since last August, is partly responsible for the decline in hotel overnight stays in Ticino.

However, the "main reason" for the poor figures is the heavy rain, explained Sonja Frey at the request of Keystone-SDA. Until the beginning of July, it rained practically every day in the southern canton.

Fewer visitors on Monte Generoso

Fewer people have also visited Monte Generoso, which is popular with the German-speaking Swiss, this season. Between April and June, 15 to 20 percent fewer people visited the Swiss-Italian border mountain compared to the same period last year, the head of marketing told Keystone-SDA.

She believes that both the longer journey over the Gotthard mountain route and the bad weather are responsible for the decline in visitors.

In mid-August last year, a freight train derailed in the Gotthard Base Tunnel. As a result, the majority of passenger traffic had to be diverted via the mountain route.

SDA