50-year-old Corey Comperatore was fatally wounded in an assassination attempt at a rally for former US President Donald Trump on July 13. Facebook screenshot

A spectator at Donald Trump's rally on Saturday was fatally injured in an assassination attempt on the former US president. He was able to bring his wife and daughter to safety.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bystander Corey Comperatore was killed in an assassination attempt on Donald Trump on Saturday.

The 50-year-old fire chief protected his wife and daughter during the attack, earning him posthumous recognition as a hero.

Comperatore's family paid tribute to his courage and dedication in emotional posts, while his daughter called him a "true superhero."

The assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, a young Republican, shot from 130 meters with an AR rifle, hitting Trump and causing tragic casualties. Show more

At Donald Trump's rally on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania, retired fire chief Corey Comperatore was killed during an assassination attempt.

The 50-year-old sat behind former President Trump and protected his wife and daughter from the shots fired by Thomas Matthew Crooks. The Daily Mail reports that Comperatore was desperate to be rescued by bystanders, but died a hero defending his family.

A "true superhero"

His family honored him posthumously for his courage and dedication. His sister wrote on Facebook: "Hate for a man took away the man we loved the most." She continued: "His wife and girls have just experienced the unthinkable and unimaginable. My little brother just turned 50 and still had so much life ahead of him."

In other emotional posts, the family expressed their grief. His daughter Allyson paid tribute to him as a "true superhero" and emphasized how he protected her and her mother during the attack. "He loved his family. He really loved us so much that he took a bullet for us," she continued in her emotional tribute.

Comperartore was an avid Trump supporter

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said Comperatore died a hero when he threw himself on his family to protect them from bullets. He said Comperatore was a self-professed "daddy to girls" and a firefighter.

"Corey went to church every Sunday and loved his community. And most of all, Corey loved his family. Corey was an avid supporter of the former president and was so excited to be in the community with him last night," the governor said Sunday.

Corey Comperatore with his daughters. Facebook Screenshot

An emergency room doctor at Donald Trump's rally recounted how he performed CPR on Comperatore after he was hit by a bullet meant for the former president.

"The guy had rolled over and was pinned between the benches and had a head shot here," he told CBS News. "So I got him together, and the people there were really helpful. I performed CPR and chest compressions."

Assailant shot from 130 yards away

The assailant, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was a 20-year-old registered Republican who fired an AR-style rifle from 130 yards away.

Trump confirmed on Truth Social that he was hit by a bullet and thanked the Secret Service and police for their quick response. He offered his condolences to Comperatore's family and emphasized the importance of their loss.