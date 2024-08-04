The destroyed parts of the building are demolished with heavy equipment. Bild: Kapo GL

The fire in a residential and commercial building complex in Mühlehorn in the canton of Glarus has been extinguished. The battle against the flames lasted one and a half days.

SDA

Firefighters battled a fire in a residential and commercial building complex in Mühlehorn in the canton of Glarus for a day and a half.

The fire has now been extinguished.

The cause of the fire is still unclear. Show more

After the fire broke out on Thursday evening, the fire departments were able to extinguish the blaze on Saturday lunchtime following an extensive operation. The cause of the fire is unclear.

The destroyed parts of the building were demolished using heavy equipment, as reported by the Glarus cantonal police on Sunday. The entire building on fire, together with the adjacent residential building, was secured and cordoned off. The apartments are not habitable due to the extinguishing work and the smoke development.

According to the police, the cause of the fire is still unclear. A connection with the burning of August 1st fireworks is likely. Witnesses are now being sought.

SDA