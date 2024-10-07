A public bus crashed into a bus in front of it in Regensburg, Bavaria. Picture: Keystone

After a serious accident between two buses on a bridge in Regensburg, Bavaria, on Tuesday morning, none of the injured were in danger of dying.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you 50 people were injured in the rear-end collision on Monday evening, 13 of them seriously.

On Tuesday morning, none of the injured were in mortal danger.

According to reports, the two buses were traveling one behind the other on the bridge over the Danube in the early evening when one collided with the other.

A bus also crashed in the eastern German city of Dresden on Monday.

According to the fire department, 30 people were injured, two of them seriously. Show more

In the rear-end collision on Monday evening, 50 people were injured, 13 of them seriously.

It was initially reported that five occupants of the vehicles were critically injured. According to a police spokesperson, 13 of the seriously injured were taken to hospital.

According to the information provided, the two buses were traveling one behind the other on the bridge over the Danube in the early evening when one hit the other. The driver of the rear bus had to be freed from the driver's cab - according to a police spokeswoman, he was among the initially life-threatening casualties.

The emergency services, fire department and police were on the scene with a total of 300 personnel. The bridge was closed, causing considerable traffic disruption. According to the police, the buses suffered a total loss and were towed away. The cause of the accident was initially unclear.

Bus crash in Dresden

A bus also crashed in the eastern German city of Dresden on Monday. According to the fire department, 30 people were injured, two of them seriously.

The bus veered into the opposite lane on a busy road for an as yet unexplained reason. There it hit a tree, which fell over, rolled over it, was lifted up and landed on a van parked at the side of the road, a fire department spokesperson told the DPA news agency.

SDA