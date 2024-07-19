A firefighting plane fights a forest fire on the island of Ciovo on July 27, 2023 - opposite Trogir, where it is now burning. Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Miroslav Lelas

Dozens of firefighters and three firefighting aircraft battled a forest fire near the popular Croatian resort of Trogir on Thursday evening.

SDA

"There is no threat to homes and tourists," said the chief fire commander Slavko Tucakovic. Around 70 firefighters had prevented the fire from spreading to houses and a hotel complex, according to the national firefighters' association. The fire on the Adriatic coast was under control, the firefighters' association continued.

In the village of Seget Donji, the fire spread to a large wooded area by the sea near a campsite, according to a report on state television.

Like the other Balkan countries, Croatia is suffering from a prolonged heatwave with temperatures above 37 degrees Celsius.

SDA