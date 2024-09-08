Four people are missing on Mont Blanc. (symbolic image) Sachelle Babbar/ZUMA Wire/dpa

Four climbers have been missing on Mont Blanc since Saturday. No search is possible due to the weather conditions.

SDA

Four climbers have been missing on Mont Blanc, Europe's highest mountain on the border between Italy and France, since Saturday. They are two Italians and two Koreans, as reported by Italian media.

According to the Aosta Valley Mountain Rescue Service, the Italian climbers were unable to make any progress due to bad weather near the summit at an altitude of over 4,500 meters. However, there was no information about the fate of the Koreans. The rescuers attempted to climb to the summit on foot on Sunday, but had to give up due to the adverse weather conditions.

There have been several fatal accidents on Mont Blanc in recent days. Due to its altitude of more than 4800 meters, Mont Blanc is extremely exposed to the weather conditions. Serious accidents occur time and again.

