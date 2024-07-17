If you're not careful with Twint, you can quickly lose money. (symbolic image) sda

Fraudsters are using a new scam with the online payment service Twint to try to get their hands on money. Here's what you need to know.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fraudsters are using a new scam with the online payment service Twint to try to get money.

Twint itself can do nothing, the banks are responsible.

The authorities urge special caution. Show more

A fraudulent push notification with the text "Janique Burkhard is demanding money from you. Would you like to pay now?" can lead to people accidentally transferring 1,500 francs. Although the scam is simple, inattentive users can easily fall for it, as reported by Blick.

Twint users have been warning about such scams for over a month, yet the account remains active.

Twint points out that the responsibility for blocking suspicious accounts lies with the respective banks. The app itself is considered secure.

Number of reports continues to increase

As Twint told Blick, basic rules should be observed: Money should only be sent via the app to known recipients, such as friends and family. Special care should be taken with unknown people.

Although this scam is rare according to Twint, the number of cybercrime reports is constantly increasing. In the event of fraud, the victim must reclaim the money and contact the bank if necessary. If the recipient does not respond, the only option is to file a criminal complaint. The police can then take action against the fraudster.

The authorities are currently also warning against other scams. With seemingly legitimate letters, alleged lawyers from abroad are trying to convince people to inherit millions. A similar scam is also being used by Postfinance. The bank warns against letters.