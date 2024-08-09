Fraudsters have copied the website "dieci.ch". Picture: dieci.ch

Online fraudsters have used a nasty scam to copy the website of pizza delivery service Dieci in order to rip off hungry customers. The Federal Office for Cybersecurity has been called in.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fraudsters have copied the website of pizza delivery service Dieci.

Instead of "i", the fake site is spelled with an "l".

The real company warns of the fraudsters and has called in the Federal Office for Cybersecurity. Show more

"Attention: There is currently a fraudulent website that pretends to be dieci.ch and is an exact copy of our website," writes Dieci on its official website "dieci.ch" and warns its own customers about online fraudsters.

Unknown persons have apparently copied the entire website of the pizza delivery service one-to-one in order to rip off customers. The fake website is supposed to be spelled with a lowercase "l" instead of a lowercase "i". The only difference: payment is requested directly by credit card.

dieci also warns against the fraudulent website on social media. Image: dieci/instagram

Warning also already taken from fake page

Marketing Manager Corinne Bosshard explains toBlickthat the scam was discovered internally. "The site copied everything 1:1. Also in all languages. Even the message about the copied scam page was copied on the copied page."

The Federal Office for Cybersecurity has already been called in and is also in contact with Google, as the fake page can presumably only be accessed via Google Paid Ads. Disgruntled customers who had ordered a pizza via the fake page had already contacted the company to ask where the food was.

In addition to the debit on the credit card, there is also a hole in the stomach for those affected. Of course, the scammers do not deliver the pizza despite payment.