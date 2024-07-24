In the latest edition of Markus Lanz' talk show, former German President Joachim Gauck compared Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler on one point.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Former German President Joachim Gauck was a guest on Markus Lanz's ZDF talk show on Tuesday, July 23. Gauck was Federal President of Germany from 2012 to 2017.

With a view to the Middle East and America, Lanz spoke with Joachim Gauck about communication and security policy as well as the challenges for liberal democracies and social peace.

In conversation with the ZDF talk show host, Gauck compared Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler on one point. Show more

TV journalist Markus Lanz has been discussing the world's hot political topics with high-profile guests on ZDF in his eponymous format since 2008.

On Tuesday, Lanz welcomed former German President Joachim Gauck to his talk studio.

With a view to the Middle East and America, Lanz spoke with Gauck about communication and security policy as well as the challenges for liberal democracies and social peace.

Joachim Gauck also spoke to Markus Lanz about Trump's communication style and media presence.

Gauck analyzed Donald Trump and said, according to "focus.de":"He has a special ability to appeal to a certain segment of the electorate with his way of being. They see something in him that I think is almost inexplicable, that this guy from the very top - financially speaking - is masquerading as the savior of the poor and disenfranchised and they believe him."

Gauck compares Trump with Hitler

Joachim Gauck continued his talk about former US President Donald Trump. He said that the Republican presidential candidate has an extreme talent for communicating effectively, regardless of "what a person is capable of, what he is like".

Gauck then went on to say: "And you have to remember German history. We have a certain guy, the Germans called him a leader, and he had a gift of media presence that had an incredible impact and seductive effects, so that an entire country was not only led, but seduced."

Donald Trump also had "a talent or a gift in a way that a segment of the population needed. Being there and signaling: I can do this!", Gauck continued.

More videos from the department