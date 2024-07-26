The southern side of the Alps is threatened by a heatwave. According to MeteoSwiss, maximum temperatures of 31 to 34 degrees are expected in the southern lowlands from Sunday until at least Thursday. There is also a considerable risk of forest fires in Valais.

MeteoSwiss issues a heat warning for the southern side of the Alps.

In the southern lowlands, maximum temperatures of 31 to 34 degrees are expected from Sunday.

In the course of next week, midsummer will also spread to the northern side of the Alps. Show more

The summer will show its best, i.e. hottest, side over the next few days until Wednesday, with temperatures of over 30 degrees and locally even up to 34 degrees. The best weather for swimming. And with a bit of luck, the predicted evening thunderstorms will also be kept in check.

The weather situation will remain stable and midsummery, only becoming changeable on August 1, according to the MeteoNews forecast.

Stay in the shade and drink plenty of fluids

The Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss) warns of a considerable risk of circulatory problems and physical discomfort due to the heat on the southern side of the Alps. It recommends drinking enough fluids regularly and preferably unsweetened fluids - at least 1.5 liters per day.

The Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology advises drinking plenty of fluids during heatwaves. (archive picture) Keystone

You should also protect yourself from direct sunlight, according to the MeteoSwiss website.

Buildings should be well ventilated before the heatwave, especially at night and early in the morning. Physical exertion should be avoided. Salt loss should also be replenished during or after sporting activities. Under no circumstances should people or animals be left in a car.

According to MeteoSwiss, the criteria for a heat warning have not yet been met for the northern side of the Alps. This is expected to change in the course of next week, it said on Friday.

