The fact that the corvette Braunschweig is visiting the British capital is not really worth a line - if it weren't for the music the Germans played in London.

Philipp Dahm

The German corvette Braunschweig visited London from August 16 to 19.

As a tugboat pulls the Braunschweig up the Thames, Londoners are amazed and laugh as the "Imperial March" from "Star Wars" is heard, representing the evil empire.

A German navy ship has amused the British media with its choice of music. The corvette "Braunschweig" played the theme tune of the "Star Wars" villain Darth Vader when it arrived on the Thames, reports the BBC and published a video clip.

The German corvette FGS Braunschweig has arrived in London, and is moored until 19 August next to HMS Belfast on Southbank in London.



The Braunschweig class is Germany's newest class of ocean-going corvettes.



It's FGS Braunschweig’s second visit in London. pic.twitter.com/L7onfU7bIq — German Embassy London (@GermanEmbassy) August 16, 2024

The ship was a guest in the city of millions for several days. "The music was played when the ship arrived in London," a navy spokesperson confirmed to the German Press Agency. "The selection is the responsibility of the commander and had no deeper meaning."

The BBC posted the clip with a smiley face laughing tears on Platform X: "So, this happened on the Thames ... Sound on!" The Telegraph newspaper also reported on the performance. In the clip, several men can be seen standing on deck near Tower Bridge. "The Imperial March (Darth Vader's Theme)" can be heard.

🔊🇩🇪 Watch: German Navy plays Darth Vader theme on Thames



A spokesman insists the playful choice of music has ‘no deeper message’



Read more ⬇️https://t.co/dJ2C71JmTf pic.twitter.com/EMrixHrUf2 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 21, 2024

The whole thing has "no deeper message", the Berlin Ministry of Defense is quoted as saying. Many commentators paid tribute to the Germans on X for the event: German humor is "woefully underrated", wrote one Brit. The whole thing was "next level trolling", praised another.

This statement is beautiful: "Almost 100 years after the Blitz and the Germans bring a warship onto the Thames for the Imperial March: Europe heals." The Blitz refers to the Nazi bombing campaign against Great Britain, which killed between 40,000 and 43,000 people between 1940 and 1941.