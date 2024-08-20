Meanwhile in Shetland at the Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA)



RFA experienced a failure while testing the first-stage engine for its RFA ONE launch vehicle at Saxavord Spaceport in Scotland

A German company called Rocket Factory Augsburg wants to establish a spaceport on a Scottish island. However, a first test has now gone wrong.

A Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA) rocket has gone up in flames during a test in Scotland.

RFA wants to establish a spaceport on the island of Unst.

The company is focusing on real tests and is aware of the risks. Show more

Parts of a rocket from the German space company Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA) have burst into a fireball during a test on a Scottish island. An anomaly occurred during the ignition of the first stage at Saxavord Spaceport, RFA announced.

No one was injured. "The launch pad has been rescued and secured, the situation is under control and any immediate danger has been averted."

RFA wants to be the first company to send a rocket into space from the new spaceport on Unst, the northernmost British island. The planned test of the nine engines was part of a series to be carried out before the first launch. A few months ago, a first, short test was successful.

"We were aware of the higher risks"

The preparations could now be delayed. "We will take our time to analyze and assess the situation," RFA continued. The company is working closely with the operator and the authorities. The aim is to resume testing as quickly as possible.

The company is focusing on real tests, it added. "This is part of our philosophy and we were aware of the higher risks associated with this approach."

The spaceport said all safety protocols were fully adhered to and the site had been cleared before the test, so no one was at risk. "This was a test, and test campaigns are designed to identify issues before the next phase," the BBC quoted a spokesperson for the facility as saying.

