Six people have been injured in a knife attack on a bus in Siegen, North Rhine-Westphalia - three of them critically.

dpa dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A woman has injured six people, three of them critically, in a knife attack in North Rhine-Westphalia.

As the Dortmund police announced on Friday evening in the online service X, the attack occurred on August 30 at around 7.40 p.m. on a bus in Siegen-Eiserfeld.

According to a separate statement, the bus with around 40 other passengers was on its way to the city festival in Siegen when the woman stabbed the passengers.

The alerted officers were able to arrest the 32-year-old attacker on the spot as a suspect. Show more

Police are continuing to investigate a knife attack on a bus in Siegen, North Rhine-Westphalia.

The bus on a special route was supposed to take more than 40 passengers to a city festival yesterday when a woman suddenly stabbed people with a knife. At least six were injured - three of them critically. According to the police, a 32-year-old suspect was arrested shortly afterwards.

Aktuelle Informationen zu einer Straftat in #Siegen:

Am Freitagabend (30. August) gegen 19:40 Uhr verletzte eine Frau in Siegen Eiserfeld auf der Freiengründer Straße in einem Bus fünf Personen mit einem Messer. — Polizei NRW DO (@polizei_nrw_do) August 30, 2024

"This act has left us all absolutely stunned", said Siegen mayor Steffen Mues in a statement. The city festival will nevertheless go ahead on Saturday. According to the city, the organizers are basing their decision on the "police's knowledge of the situation". According to the police, there is currently no further danger.

Three injured people no longer in hospital

Two of the six injured had already been discharged from hospital during the night. One woman had also discharged herself, a police spokesperson told the German Press Agency. The spokesman did not wish to comment on the exact condition of the injured. According to the police, they are said to have been between 16 and 30 years old and all come from the Siegen-Wittgenstein district.

Sie wünschen es sich so sehr. 🤮

Für die Opfer deutscher Täter heucheln sie übrigens keine Trauer.

Nie.

Sie sind nutzlos.#Siegen pic.twitter.com/5JUtZPmWRC — Ella 🇸🇪 (@Ella_von_T) August 30, 2024

According to the police, 36 passengers were cared for in a hall during the night. Both emergency pastoral workers and the fire department and police were on site. The people who were on the bus at the time of the attack are being questioned. Relatives were also in the hall. According to the police, there were over 40 adults on the bus, as well as two or three children who had been picked up by their mother.

Bus driver reacted with presence of mind

The background to the crime and the exact sequence of events were initially unclear. "We are securing evidence at the scene and questioning witnesses," said a Dortmund police spokesperson. According to the "Bild" newspaper, there are indications that the woman was mentally ill.

A 32-year-old woman attacked people on a bus in Siegen with a knife. IMAGO/Rene Traut

A spokesman for the Westfalen-Süd transport company told the Siegener Zeitung that the bus driver had reacted with presence of mind, brought the bus to a halt immediately after the first commotion in the vehicle and opened all the doors. This would have enabled the passengers to escape from the bus quickly and perhaps prevented even worse. According to the newspaper report, there were also children and young people on the bus.

Memories of the Solingen attack

The attack is reminiscent of the attack in Solingen exactly one week ago. There, a man killed three people with a knife at a town festival and injured eight others. The alleged perpetrator, a 26-year-old Syrian, is in custody. The federal prosecutor's office is investigating him on charges including murder and suspected membership of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia.

The Siegen-Wittgenstein district police appealed: "We ask citizens not to spread false reports on social networks or other channels, in particular not to make any reference to a terrorist attack. The police have no knowledge of this."

City had reviewed its security concept again

The city of Siegen is celebrating its 800th birthday this weekend. The organizers were concerned about security after the attack in Solingen. The existing security concept and operational planning had been carefully reviewed once again, Mayor Steffen Mues was quoted as saying on the city festival website. "Not canceling the city festival is also a sign of democracy and freedom." Visitors to the city festival are not allowed to carry knives, according to the city's homepage

dpa