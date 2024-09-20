The cause of the accident was initially unknown. According to a media report, the German had completed her first solo flight a month ago. Bild: dpa

A young German took off on a training flight with her flight instructor in Spain. Suddenly, radio contact with the airport is lost. A search helicopter finds the wreckage a short time later.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A German student pilot has crashed in Spain on a training flight in a small plane.

The woman died and her flight instructor was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

The cause of the accident was initially unclear. Show more

A German student pilot has died in the crash of a single-engine small plane in northern Spain. The 20-year-old had taken off on a training flight with her flight instructor in the city of Burgos on Wednesday, the police confirmed a report in the German newspaper "Bild".

When radio contact with the plane was suddenly lost, a helicopter flew the route and spotted the wreckage around 85 kilometers west of Burgos. Paramedics on the scene were only able to determine that the young woman had died. The flight instructor was seriously injured and taken to hospital, according to the police.

Search for cause

The cause of the accident was initially unclear. Ciaiac, the authority responsible for investigating airplane accidents, recovered the flight recorder and the wreckage on Thursday, a police officer told the German Press Agency. However, it could be days or weeks before a result is available.

According to the newspaper "Diario de Burgos", the plane had suddenly lost altitude and landed in a field near the village of Abia de las Torres.

The German had been living in Burgos since January, where she had met her partner, the newspaper continued. She completed her first solo flight a month ago and had already taken flying lessons in the USA and China.

dpa