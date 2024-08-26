German emigrants prefer to move to Switzerland. Symbolbild: Keystone

Switzerland is still by far the most popular destination for German emigrants in Europe. Austria followed in second place - the lack of a language barrier also makes it easier to relocate here. Spain was in third place.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland is still by far the most popular destination for German emigrants in Europe.

At the beginning of 2023, around 315,960 Germans were resident in Switzerland.

Germans are also at the top of the list for naturalizations in Switzerland. Show more

At the beginning of 2023, around 315,960 Germans were resident in Switzerland, 4660 or 1.5 percent more than a year earlier, according to the Federal Statistical Office in Wiesbaden on Monday.

According to the figures, around 225,000 Germans were living in Austria at the beginning of 2023, which was 3.7% more than a year earlier. In contrast, emigration to Spain fell by almost twelve percent between 2022 and 2023. At the end of 2023, there were just under 125,800 German citizens living there.

Switzerland also ahead in naturalizations

Switzerland was also the country where the most Germans were naturalized: in 2022, 8960 were naturalized, a new high, according to the statistics office. Sweden followed in second place, with just under 1,320 Germans naturalized, and France in third place with around 420.

Data was only available for the UK up to 2019 - in that year, around 142,370 Germans were registered in the UK. Around 4330 Germans acquired British citizenship in 2019.