A hydrothermal eruption in Yellowstone National Park causes visitors to flee. No one was injured in this event. The area is closed to visitors for the time being.

Adrian Kammer

On July 23, a geyser in Biscuit Basin in Yellowstone National Park explodes.

It is a hydrothermal eruption.

A sudden explosion startles tourists in Yellowstone National Park. At first, they watch the erupting geyser in fascination. Then, as stones and debris fly through the air in their direction, they take to their heels. Some of them capture the spectacle on video with their cell phones.

Everyone escapes with a fright and no one is injured. However, the wooden walkway that leads over the so-called "Biscuit Basin" suffers major damage and is barely recognizable in places.

According to the national park administration, the area around the eruption has been temporarily cordoned off for safety reasons.

The natural event is a hydrothermal eruption. Liquid in the ground turns into gas, creating pressure that ultimately leads to an explosion.

