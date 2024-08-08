On the Elbe beach in Hamburg-Blankenese, a ten-year-old girl goes under in the Elbe - in front of her parents. The intensive search is called off after hours. The rescuers have no more hope.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the afternoon, a girl goes under in the Elbe in front of her parents.

Rescue teams search for the child with a large contingent.

At around 8.50 p.m., the rescuers called off the search without success. Show more

In Hamburg-Blankenese, a ten-year-old girl sank in the Elbe in front of her parents this afternoon. Rescue workers searched for the child for hours with a large contingent, not wanting to give up hope. "This is a particularly terrible operation for us," said a fire department spokesperson. The parents were looked after by the emergency pastoral care team.

A ten-year-old is missing in the Elbe Bild: dpa

At around 8.50 p.m., the helpers called off the search. According to the spokesperson, the search will not be continued on Friday. It had to be assumed that the child had drowned, he said. "We are all very touched."

A rescue helicopter circled over the Elbe

The police were reportedly alerted shortly before 4.00 pm. They were told that a child was in danger of drowning in the Elbe. According to the fire department, around 50 people searched the area around the accident site on the Falkensteiner Ufer. Due to the Elbe's current, the search radius had been extended, said the fire department spokesman. The fire department and DLRG were deployed with boats, and divers also searched for the child. Helicopters circled above the Elbe. Drones and a special sonar boat were also deployed.

dpa