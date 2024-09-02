Hunting also starts for wolves in Graubünden - Gallery Nomen est omen: Manuel Jäger and his son Corsin search for chamois at the start of the Grisons high hunt on Monday on the Alp Flix in Surses. Image: Keystone Manuel Jäger's rifle. Image: Keystone The sun shines into the Val Faller with the Piz Platta, taken on the eve of the start day of the Bündner Hochjagd. Image: Keystone Hunting also starts for wolves in Graubünden - Gallery Nomen est omen: Manuel Jäger and his son Corsin search for chamois at the start of the Grisons high hunt on Monday on the Alp Flix in Surses. Image: Keystone Manuel Jäger's rifle. Image: Keystone The sun shines into the Val Faller with the Piz Platta, taken on the eve of the start day of the Bündner Hochjagd. Image: Keystone

The high hunting season began in Graubünden on Monday. This year, not only 4964 deer but also at least 35 wolves are to be shot. 2700 hunters in Graubünden are authorized to kill the predators.

SDA

634 ibexes, 4964 stags and at least 35 wolves are to be shot by 2700 hunters from Graubünden.

Anyone wishing to support the cantonal gamekeeper in shooting wolves must first attend a one-off course. 2,700 of the approximately 5,000 registered hunters in Graubünden have done so, wrote the responsible Department of Infrastructure, Energy and Mobility (Diem) on Monday at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency.

At least 35 of the approximately 120 wolves living in Graubünden are to be killed. The canton has submitted a corresponding application to the federal government. According to a press release issued last week, the Confederation intends to review the application by mid-September. Adrian Arquint from the cantonal Office for Hunting and Fishing (AJF) explained in mid-August that 30 of the planned culls were wolf pups.

Pre-pack in Laax in the sights

However, the wolves are not only to be shot during the peak hunting season until September 29, but also during the legal regulation period from September 1 to January 31, 2025.

Only the preliminary pack near Laax in the Grisons Oberland is to be shot completely. If it turns out that the Beverin herd near Thusis, which was shot last year, has not yet decomposed, it will also be shot.

Hunting the Graubünden heraldic animal

The hunt for Graubünden's heraldic animal is also open. The canton plans to have 634 ibex killed in 2024. Never since the ibex were reintroduced over 100 years ago have there been as many animals as there are now. The AJF counted 7245 ibex in 2023. If there are too many, they are more susceptible to disease or drive other species such as chamois out of their habitats.

However, hunting the protected animal is highly regulated. Each buck is assigned to a hunter. Before the buck can be shot, however, a roebuck must be shot.

SDA