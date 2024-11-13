A new trend is going viral on social media: if you want to keep up with the times in culinary terms, soak your gummy bears in lemonade and then enjoy them frozen.

A strange TikTok trend is currently taking over social media.

Countless TikTok creators have already jumped on the frozen Sprite gummy bear snack trend.

The reactions are very mixed - from "cool and tasty" to "you don't have to try out every trend". Show more

You can think what you like about the many TikTok trends - they are definitely creative. Another strange food trend is taking social media by storm: frozen Sprite gummy bears.

The preparation is simple: the gummy bears are placed in freezer-proof Tupperware and Sprite or other lemonade is poured over them. The product is then soaked overnight in the fridge.

The next day, the lemonade is poured off and the wobbly gummy bears are frozen for a few hours. Three hours is recommended for the perfect consistency.

Countless TikTok creators have already jumped on the snack trend and are testing the creation. The verdict is mixed. From "The consistency is so cool, delicious" to "That was fun, but I wouldn't do it again" to "Just eat normal gummy bears, you don't have to try out every trend", it's all there.

So if you want to find out for yourself, you have no choice but to test the trend at home.

