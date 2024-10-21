Schaerer Medical has laid off around half of its workforce. Schaerer Medical

Schaerer Medical has been manufacturing operating tables for over a hundred years. Now the company is running out of money. Half of the workforce was made redundant back in February.

Schaerer Medical AG, a traditional company based in Münsingen BE, had to undergo financial restructuring at the beginning of the year. Due to high costs and low margins, particularly in the export business, the company ran out of money, as reported by the "Berner Zeitung".

The Bern-based company, which has been in business for over 100 years, decided on a debt restructuring moratorium. In addition, around half of all employees were made redundant in February. The definitive debt-restructuring moratorium has been approved by a court since October, and the company now has six months to get back on its feet.

New owner sought

The company, which primarily develops operating tables, is struggling with the challenges of the global market. In order to become profitable again, the product range has been reduced. Schaerer Medical is currently looking for a new owner who is prepared to continue investing in the company.

The current owner, a private investor, does not want to provide any more funds and plans to sell his shares. The aim is to keep the company at the Münsingen site with a reduced workforce.

Schaerer Medical can look back on a long history. In 1912, the company developed the world's first operating table with wheels, which was a pioneering achievement in medical technology. Today, modern models cost over CHF 100,000 and are equipped with the latest technology.