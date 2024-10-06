People all over the world are fascinated by Dubai chocolate. Not only because of its taste, but also because of its appearance and consistency. It is not yet available in Switzerland.

It cracks when you eat it and provides an unexpected crunch when you bite into it.

The filling consists of a pistachio cream and a kind of angel hair - kataifi, a thread pastry baked in oil. Show more

The Dubai chocolate has been a hit on social media for some time now. When the chocolate bar is broken in the middle and the two halves are pulled apart, a green, creamy filling with long pieces is revealed. The filling consists of a pistachio cream with a kind of angel hair.

The chocolate cracks when you eat it and after biting into it there is an unexpected crunch when you chew: Kataifi, a thread pastry baked in oil and used in Arabic cuisine for desserts such as knafeh, is in the filling.

Buy Dubai chocolate? No, make it yourself

The viral Dubai chocolate is sold online for 30 francs. In our neighboring countries Germany and Austria, Dubai chocolate is already available in stores, but it is said to be constantly sold out.

For this reason, many (amateur) chocolatiers are now simply making their own recipes and sharing them with their followers. They in turn follow their example and test the homemade Dubai chocolate.

