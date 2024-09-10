At least 1,900 people have paid too high premiums to CSS health insurance over several years. The health insurance company will repay around half a million francs, as reported by CH Media. The extent to which former CSS policyholders are affected is still being investigated, a spokeswoman said.
The error occurred when entering zip codes. The customers had been assigned to the wrong premium region. With reference to the five-year forfeiture period, the insurance company will only refund the overpayments from the last five years.
According to the Federal Office of Public Health, this is not objectionable under supervisory law. Conversely, CSS had also charged premiums that were too low. However, the health insurance company will not reclaim the amount of over half a million francs.