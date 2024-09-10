A CSS health insurance card. (theme picture) Picture: Keystone/Christian Beutler

Because they were assigned to the wrong premium region, at least 1900 CSS customers paid premiums that were too high for several years. The health insurer will repay around half a million francs.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you At least 1,900 people have overpaid their premiums to CSS health insurance for several years.

The health insurance company will repay around half a million francs, as CH Media reports.

The error occurred when entering zip codes. The customers were assigned to the wrong premium region.

A spokeswoman said that the extent to which former CSS policyholders were affected was still being investigated. Show more

At least 1,900 people have paid too high premiums to CSS health insurance over several years. The health insurance company will repay around half a million francs, as reported by CH Media. The extent to which former CSS policyholders are affected is still being investigated, a spokeswoman said.

The error occurred when entering zip codes. The customers had been assigned to the wrong premium region. With reference to the five-year forfeiture period, the insurance company will only refund the overpayments from the last five years.

According to the Federal Office of Public Health, this is not objectionable under supervisory law. Conversely, CSS had also charged premiums that were too low. However, the health insurance company will not reclaim the amount of over half a million francs.