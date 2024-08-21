Monte del Grappa in northern Italy. PantherMedia / Richard Šemík

They were not properly equipped and took the wrong route: Two young Swiss men got into mountain distress on Monte del Grappa in northern Italy and had to be rescued.

Two young Swiss tourists got into mountain difficulties on Monte del Grappa near Treviso (I) on Wednesday afternoon and were rescued by helicopter. According to the Adnkronos news agency, they had lost their way on a via ferrata and were unable to continue.

The rescuers first brought one of the young men, who had panicked, to safety. Later, the helicopter crew picked up the second. A team from Alpine Rescue was also on standby on the ground for a possible rescue on foot.

According to Adkronos, the two tourists had mistakenly taken the wrong route, which led those unfamiliar with the area to the via ferrata. They were not equipped for its demands and got stuck.

SDA