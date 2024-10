On its return from the high seas island, the electrical system on the "Funny Girl" fails and the engine cuts out. Archivbild: dpa

The "Funny Girl" is on its way back from Helgoland to Büsum. But then the power on board fails. The ferry cannot make it into the harbor under its own power. It has to be towed away.

The "Funny Girl" is drifting in the sea on its way back from Helgoland to Büsum.

The ferry has to be towed away. Show more

A passenger ship with dozens of people on board is drifting powerless in the North Sea on its way back. There had been a blackout, a classic power failure, a spokesman for the Elbe-North Sea Waterways and Shipping Authority (WSA) told the German Press Agency. The media had previously reported.

