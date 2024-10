A hiker fell on the ridge trail above Oberried on Lake Brienz late Saturday afternoon. He could only be recovered dead during the rescue operation. Archivbild: Keystone

A 36-year-old Chinese man had a fatal accident on a hike in Oberried on Lake Brienz on Saturday evening. He fell several hundred meters into the depths.

The accident occurred at around 5 p.m. on the ridge hiking trail above Oberried on Lake Brienz, as the Bernese cantonal police reported on Sunday. The emergency services had located a lifeless person in rough terrain. Only the death of the casualty could be determined on site. A companion was uninjured. An investigation has been launched to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident.

