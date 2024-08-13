Laurent Schwarz is two years old and already a sought-after artist. After his videos went viral on social media, he gets his own exhibition less than a year later.

Adrian Kammer

The little artist became famous through his videos on Instagram

He is set to have his first solo exhibition in September. Show more

Even some adult artists can only dream of this: Laurent Schwarz from Bavaria is just two years old and is already in demand from art lovers all over the world. They pay him between 10,000 and 270,000 francs for his paintings. Little Laurent paints colorful acrylic pictures. His subjects are often things he likes, such as dinosaurs or elephants. His style is rather abstract.

Instagram made him a star

The young artist discovered his passion in the fall of 2023, when he started working on the canvas in the hotel's painting room during a family vacation. Since then, he has never put down his paintbrush. Laurent paints about one picture a week. When the proud mother posted a video of her son in action on Instagram shortly before Christmas 2023, it went viral - and the hype was launched.

His pictures have already been shown at Munich's largest art fair, Artmuc. Laurent is set to have his first exhibition in September.

