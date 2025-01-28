  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Six meters deep Hole in the ground swallows a truck at an intersection near Tokyo

dpa

28.1.2025 - 22:10

Hole in ground swallows truck at intersection near Tokyo - Gallery
Hole in ground swallows truck at intersection near Tokyo - Gallery. Rescue workers pulled a man out of this sinkhole in Japan.

Rescue workers pulled a man out of this sinkhole in Japan.

Image: dpa

Hole in ground swallows truck at intersection near Tokyo - Gallery. The road collapsed in the middle of an intersection in Japan.

The road collapsed in the middle of an intersection in Japan.

Image: dpa

Hole in ground swallows truck at intersection near Tokyo - Gallery
Hole in ground swallows truck at intersection near Tokyo - Gallery. Rescue workers pulled a man out of this sinkhole in Japan.

Rescue workers pulled a man out of this sinkhole in Japan.

Image: dpa

Hole in ground swallows truck at intersection near Tokyo - Gallery. The road collapsed in the middle of an intersection in Japan.

The road collapsed in the middle of an intersection in Japan.

Image: dpa

In the middle of an intersection in Japan, a hole in the ground opens up - ten meters wide and six meters deep - and swallows a truck. But why?

28.01.2025, 22:10

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A huge hole in the road has swallowed a truck in Japan.
  • According to the authorities, the asphalt suddenly gave way on a road in the city of Yashio north of Tokyo.
  • A truck plunged into the hole, which was around ten meters wide and six meters deep.
Show more

A truck plunged into a ten-meter-wide and six-meter-deep hole in the ground at an intersection north of Tokyo. It is still unclear why the road collapsed at this point. One man, presumably the driver, was trapped in the incident in Yashio in Saitama Prefecture, the Japanese news agency Kyodo reported in the evening (local time). The man was rescued by the fire department. According to the report, he is conscious. Two rescue workers were injured during the operation.

The cause was initially unclear and is reportedly being investigated. It is suspected that a damaged sewage system near the intersection may have led to the collapse in the road.

dpa