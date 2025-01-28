Rescue workers pulled a man out of this sinkhole in Japan.
The road collapsed in the middle of an intersection in Japan.
In the middle of an intersection in Japan, a hole in the ground opens up - ten meters wide and six meters deep - and swallows a truck. But why?
A truck plunged into a ten-meter-wide and six-meter-deep hole in the ground at an intersection north of Tokyo. It is still unclear why the road collapsed at this point. One man, presumably the driver, was trapped in the incident in Yashio in Saitama Prefecture, the Japanese news agency Kyodo reported in the evening (local time). The man was rescued by the fire department. According to the report, he is conscious. Two rescue workers were injured during the operation.
The cause was initially unclear and is reportedly being investigated. It is suspected that a damaged sewage system near the intersection may have led to the collapse in the road.
