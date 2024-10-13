There was a fire at night in a hotel in the well-known spa town of Abano Terme in northern Italy. (symbolic image) dpa

There was a fire at night in a hotel in the spa town of Abano Terme in northern Italy. More than 270 guests have to be evacuated. 40 people are treated in hospital for smoke inhalation.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A fire broke out in a hotel in Abano Terme, northern Italy, last night.

More than 270 guests had to be evacuated. 40 people had to go to hospital due to smoke inhalation.

The fire started in a technical room on the second floor. Show more

A fire broke out last night in a hotel in the northern Italian town of Abano Terme with more than 270 guests. Around 40 people required medical treatment from the emergency services - they had all inhaled smoke and were therefore taken to hospital, according to the Ansa news agency.

The hotel was completely evacuated. The fire department was able to extinguish the fire during the night.

According to initial findings by the fire department, the fire broke out in a technical room on the second floor of the hotel. Within a short time, a lot of smoke had developed. The smoke spread throughout the building.

A family of three with a small child were initially trapped in their room on the sixth floor, but were rescued from their room using a turntable ladder. They remained unharmed.

Abano Terme is located just over ten kilometers from Padua and is a popular spa town. The town of 20,000 inhabitants has a long tradition as a spa town. Abano Terme is located in the Euganean Hills, which are famous for their thermal water springs. With its hot healing springs and mineral mud of volcanic origin, the area is one of the largest spa centers in Europe and attracts numerous vacation guests.

