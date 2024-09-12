The Confederation's AHV expenditure is set to be around 10 billion lower than planned in 2040. KEYSTONE

In 2040, federal AHV expenditure is expected to be around 10 billion lower than planned. blue News shows you what you could buy with this money - and how long you would have to work for it.

Sven Ziegler

In August, it was announced that the Federal Social Insurance Office (FSIO) would have to significantly revise its calculations of the financial prospects for old-age and survivors' insurance (OASI). Expenditure on the AHV is expected to be around CHF 4 billion or around 6 percent lower in 2033 than previously assumed.

New figures now show that the federal government could be even more off the mark than previously known. According to these figures, the old AHV calculation could even be off by around CHF 10 billion.

But what could you do with CHF 10 billion? blue News uses various examples to show you what you could do with the sum. For example, you could buy 1.5 billion Big Macs at McDonald's. More realistically, the average Swiss weekly purchase of around 200 francs could be covered 50 million times over.

Or would you like a new cell phone? The iPhone 16 Pro will be launched on the market in the next few days. For around 1,000 francs per device, you could buy 10 million smartphones. At Tesla, that's enough for 200,000 Model 3s.

You would have to work long hours to earn that much money. Probably an unrealistically long time, as you will see in the interactive wage calculator from blue News.