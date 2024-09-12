New figures now show that the federal government could be even more off the mark than previously known. According to these figures, the old AHV calculation could even be off by around CHF 10 billion.
But what could you do with CHF 10 billion? blue News uses various examples to show you what you could do with the sum. For example, you could buy 1.5 billion Big Macs at McDonald's. More realistically, the average Swiss weekly purchase of around 200 francs could be covered 50 million times over.
Or would you like a new cell phone? The iPhone 16 Pro will be launched on the market in the next few days. For around 1,000 francs per device, you could buy 10 million smartphones. At Tesla, that's enough for 200,000 Model 3s.
You would have to work long hours to earn that much money. Probably an unrealistically long time, as you will see in the interactive wage calculator from blue News.
Arbeitszeit für 10 Milliarden Franken berechnen
Wie lange muss man für 10 Milliarden Franken arbeiten?
Ergebnis:
Wie lange müssten andere arbeiten?
UBS-CEO (Jahreslohn: 10 Mio. CHF): 1.000 Jahre
Arzt (Jahreslohn: 200'000 CHF): 50.000 Jahre
Lehrer (Jahreslohn: 100'000 CHF): 100.000 Jahre
Handwerker (Jahreslohn: 60'000 CHF): 166.667 Jahre