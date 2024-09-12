AHV calculation errorThat's how long you have to work for 10 billion - and you can buy it
The federal government's AHV expenditure in 2040 is expected to be around 10 billion less than planned. blue News shows you what you could buy with this money - and how long you would have to work for it.
New figures now show that the federal government could be even more off the mark than previously known. According to these figures, the old AHV calculation could even be off by around CHF 10 billion.
1.5 billion Big Macs
But what could you do with CHF 10 billion? blue News uses various examples to show you what you could do with the sum. For example, you could buy 1.5 billion Big Macs at McDonald's. More realistically, the average Swiss weekly purchase of around 200 francs could be covered 50 million times over.
Or would you like a new cell phone? The iPhone 16 Pro will be launched on the market in the next few days. For around 1,000 francs per device, you could buy 10 million smartphones. At Tesla, that's enough for 200,000 Model 3s.
Balkendiagramm - Was kann man für 10 Milliarden Franken kaufen?
Was kann man für 10 Milliarden Franken kaufen?
🍔 Big Macs (6.50 CHF)
1'538'461'538
🛒 Wocheneinkauf (200 CHF)
50'000'000
📱 iPhone 14 (1'000 CHF)
10'000'000
🚙 Tesla Model 3 (50'000 CHF)
200'000
🏠 Häuser (1'000'000 CHF)
10'000
* Die Breiten der Balken sind zur Veranschaulichung angepasst und stellen keine exakten Verhältnisse dar.
You would have to work long hours to earn that much money. Probably an unrealistically long time, as you will see in the interactive wage calculator from blue News.
Arbeitszeit für 10 Milliarden Franken berechnen
Wie lange muss man für 10 Milliarden Franken arbeiten?
Ergebnis:
Wie lange müssten andere arbeiten?
CEO (Jahreslohn: 2 Mio. CHF): 5'000 Jahre
Arzt (Jahreslohn: 200'000 CHF): 50'000 Jahre
Lehrer (Jahreslohn: 100'000 CHF): 100'000 Jahre
Handwerker (Jahreslohn: 60'000 CHF): 166'667 Jahre