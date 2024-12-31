The Thais have a special love for these majestic animals: In hardly any other country are elephants as revered as they are here - they are the national animal and are also considered to bring good luck. Archivbild: Keystone

Thailand wants to better regulate its growing elephant population in future. According to a plan by the Ministry of the Environment, the animals are to be given contraceptive injections.

The injections can prevent pregnancies for several years, as reported by Thai media, citing the responsible minister Chalermchai Sri-on. Studies have shown that vaccinations with the long-lasting immunocontraceptive "SpayVac" have no side effects for the elephant cows, they said.

According to the authorities, there are currently around 4,000 wild elephants living in the Southeast Asian kingdom. However, the birth rate is increasing, meaning that the number could rise to at least 6000 in the next four years. This is not compatible with the available forest areas, according to the ministry.

Deadly attacks on humans

Dangerous and sometimes fatal encounters with humans are already occurring due to the dwindling habitat. Since 2012, at least 240 people have been killed by wild elephant attacks and more than 200 others have been injured. "If the problem is not addressed immediately, the loss of human life could rise to up to 100 victims per year in the future," said Atthapol Charoenchansa, head of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP).

The initiative is therefore primarily aimed at reducing conflicts and attacks, "which will ultimately lead to sustainable and harmonious coexistence between humans and animals", said Environment Minister Chalermchai. A test run with the contraceptives is to take place at the beginning of the year in forests in the eastern regions of Thailand. If this is successful, other regions with large elephant populations are to follow.

The Thais actually have a special love for these majestic animals: In hardly any other country are elephants as revered as they are here - they are the national animal and are also considered to bring good luck. In most temples, but also in front of shrines and home altars, there are elephant statues in all sizes and colors.