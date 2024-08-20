Sinking off Sicily: A party turns into a nightmare - Gallery Mike Lynch was regarded by the tabloids as the "British Bill Gates". (archive picture) Image: dpa Six people are still missing. Image: Salvatore Cavalli/AP Survivors describe dramatic scenes. Image: Salvatore Cavalli/AP An Italian coastguard ship is searching for missing persons. Image: Guardia Costiera/dpa Six people are missing. Image: Italian Coast Guard/Italian Coast Guard/AP/dpa Sinking off Sicily: A party turns into a nightmare - Gallery Mike Lynch was regarded by the tabloids as the "British Bill Gates". (archive picture) Image: dpa Six people are still missing. Image: Salvatore Cavalli/AP Survivors describe dramatic scenes. Image: Salvatore Cavalli/AP An Italian coastguard ship is searching for missing persons. Image: Guardia Costiera/dpa Six people are missing. Image: Italian Coast Guard/Italian Coast Guard/AP/dpa

A luxury yacht sinks off Sicily in a storm, survivors describe dramatic scenes. Among the missing are the "British Bill Gates" and his 18-year-old daughter.

It was to be Mike Lynch's "second life". "The question is: what do you do with it?" mused the British tech entrepreneur after his completely surprising acquittal in a fraud trial in the USA. Now Mike Lynch is missing: the 59-year-old was on board the luxury yacht "Bayesian", which sank in a storm off Sicily.

Divers are also searching for his 18-year-old daughter Hannah and four other people, two married couples, at a depth of around 50 meters. 15 passengers were rescued and one body was found, believed to be the cook on board.

Survivors report dramatic scenes. "I couldn't keep my eyes open in the water. I called for help, but all I could hear were the screams of the others," says a New Zealander named Charlotte. She works for a law firm that represented Lynch in the trial. On board with her was her one-year-old daughter: "I held her afloat with all my strength, stretching my arms up so she wouldn't drown."

The British tabloid "Daily Mirror" ran the headline: "Hero mother rescues baby from sea hell." The woman's partner also survived, as did Lynch's wife. There were a total of 22 people on board the "Bayesian", twelve guests and ten employees.

The British ambassador to Italy, Ed Llewellyn, met with survivors. Everything is being done to support them in this "incredibly sad and difficult situation and to help them with contacts with the Italian authorities on a practical level", he says.

Lynch was acquitted in the USA

Lynch is referred to as the "British Bill Gates" by tabloid media in his home country. He is the co-founder of the software company Autonomy, which was sold to the US group Hewlett Packard in 2011 for eleven billion US dollars (currently 9.94 billion euros). The trial in San Francisco revolved around this deal.

The Autonomy purchase is considered one of the worst takeover debacles in Silicon Valley. Lynch and the former finance manager Steve Chamberlain - who was fatally hit by a car while jogging just a few days before the shipwreck - are alleged to have misled Hewlett-Packard about the financial state of the company. But the jury saw it differently - and surprisingly decided to acquit.

Friends and supporters invited

Lynch apparently wanted to celebrate his trial success on the yacht. He invited friends and supporters to the "Bayesian". According to the BBC, the missing persons are a financial manager who testified on Lynch's behalf, a lawyer and their partners. The head of the specialist insurer Hiscox confirmed that the chairman of the supervisory board, Jonathan Bloomer, and his wife were missing.

The ship's name honors the British mathematician Thomas Bayes (1701-1761), whom Lynch had praised in the past. Bayesian inference is regarded as the basis for modern artificial intelligence and computer analysis.

Rescue workers and specialist divers are deployed at the scene of the accident. Bild: Lucio Ganci/AP/dpa

But what began as a party on the luxury yacht off the picturesque coast of Sicily ended dramatically. The huge ship was anchored half a nautical mile off the port of Porticello on Monday night. In the early morning, the north coast of Sicily was hit by a severe storm with strong winds. A so-called water tornado hit the ship. This weather phenomenon creates strong ground vortices. When the waterspout hit the ship, the 75-meter-high mast broke.

It is unclear why the ship was anchored half a nautical mile off the coast in the difficult weather conditions. "We didn't see it coming," the newspaper "La Repubblica" quotes the captain of the "Bayesian". He is also being treated in hospital.

"It all happened very quickly"

According to the authorities, the ship capsized immediately afterwards. Apparently so quickly that not all passengers were able to escape from their cabins on the lower deck. The German captain of a nearby ship, who came to the aid of the survivors and took them on board, described the accident to Italian media: "First the boat tipped on its side and within a few minutes it had sunk. It all happened very quickly."

The "Bayesian" was built in 2008 at the Perini Navi shipyard in Tuscany, as reported by the newspaper "La Repubblica". It was renovated and has been used for luxury cruises since 2020. The ship has a length of 56 meters and is 11 meters wide. The large yacht can accommodate a total of twelve guests in six cabins, including a luxurious master suite.

Difficult search

The search for the missing persons continues unabated. However, it is proving difficult. According to the fire department, the special divers ordered from the Italian mainland were able to penetrate the interior of the wreck and examine some of the rooms below the bridge. However, there are numerous obstacles blocking their way, and the confined space also presents them with difficulties.

The fire department's diving teams consist of two specialized cave divers, who remain at depth for twelve minutes before ascending and constantly alternate with another team. They are currently looking into opening the wreck underwater to gain access. Access to the cabins on the lower deck, where the missing persons are believed to be, is still blocked.

"Due to the time that has passed and the circumstances of the incident, it is of course difficult to imagine that things will turn out for the best. But of course we are not giving up," said Vincenzo Zagarola from the coastguard on Italian radio.

