Are you worried that you have bad breath? Dentist Clara Marlene Schulz shows on Tiktok how you can test yourself to see if you have bad breath.

Stéphanie Süess

Bad breath is very unpleasant and can have various causes. Dentist Clara Marlene Schulz shows a simple trick on Tiktok on how you can find out if you have bad breath.

She shares a video in which she says: "I'm always asked how to actually test if you have bad breath."

The answer: "The easiest way to test is to lick the back of your hand and let it dry."

Once it's dry, you have to smell it. If it doesn't smell good, there are various causes, says the dentist. "It doesn't necessarily have to be due to the teeth, it can also be due to the digestive tract."

Dentist Clara Marlene Schulz advises: "If problems persist, a dentist should be consulted to clarify possible causes or health problems."

What you can do about bad breath

Schulz also gives five tips on Instagram that should help if you fail the saliva test.

1. the obvious thing to do is to maintain thorough dental hygiene: "Clean your teeth at least twice a day and don't forget your tongue."

2. dental floss and interdental brushes: "Use dental floss or interdental brushes daily to remove food debris and plaque."

3. fluids: "Drink plenty of water to keep your mouth moist."

4. visits to the dentist: "Have your teeth checked and professionally cleaned regularly."

5. sugar-free chewing gum: "Chewing sugar-free chewing gum after meals can stimulate saliva flow and thus help prevent bad breath. Saliva helps to neutralize bacteria in the mouth."

