Thanks to a new update, WhatsApp will allow fewer spam messages in future. Imago

Unwanted messages via WhatsApp are on the increase. That's why the developers are working on a new function that will block spam earlier at the touch of a button.

Martin Abgottspon

No time? blue News summarizes for you WhatsApp is testing a new function that automatically blocks messages from unknown accounts.

This function should not only increase security, but also improve the performance of the app.

The new blocking function is still under development and will be available in future updates. Show more

More and more users are being targeted by fraudsters via WhatsApp who are trying to access sensitive data or even hijack entire accounts. To counteract this, WhatsApp is testing a new data protection function that can be used to automatically block messages from unknown accounts.

As the portal wabetainfo.com reports, users can easily activate the function to protect themselves from unwanted or potentially dangerous messages.

Faster data traffic

The new function is not only intended to increase user security, but also to improve the performance of the app. By automatically blocking large volumes of unwanted messages, data traffic within the app should be reduced. This could help to reduce the load on devices and thus optimize performance.

WhatsApp already uses automated tools to detect and block suspicious activity. Algorithms are used to identify messages sent en masse and other unusual patterns of behavior. The planned extension would complement these mechanisms and offer users an additional level of control over their messages and contacts.

The function is currently still in the development phase. A specific release date has not yet been set, but it is expected that the function will be available to all users in one of the next updates.