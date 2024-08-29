  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Security update How to get rid of annoying WhatsApp spam soon

Martin Abgottspon

29.8.2024

Thanks to a new update, WhatsApp will allow fewer spam messages in future.
Thanks to a new update, WhatsApp will allow fewer spam messages in future.
Imago

Unwanted messages via WhatsApp are on the increase. That's why the developers are working on a new function that will block spam earlier at the touch of a button.

29.08.2024, 10:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • WhatsApp is testing a new function that automatically blocks messages from unknown accounts.
  • This function should not only increase security, but also improve the performance of the app.
  • The new blocking function is still under development and will be available in future updates.
Show more

More and more users are being targeted by fraudsters via WhatsApp who are trying to access sensitive data or even hijack entire accounts. To counteract this, WhatsApp is testing a new data protection function that can be used to automatically block messages from unknown accounts.

Internet. Meta blocks Whatsapp accounts in the USA due to hacker attacks

InternetMeta blocks Whatsapp accounts in the USA due to hacker attacks

As the portal wabetainfo.com reports, users can easily activate the function to protect themselves from unwanted or potentially dangerous messages.

Faster data traffic

The new function is not only intended to increase user security, but also to improve the performance of the app. By automatically blocking large volumes of unwanted messages, data traffic within the app should be reduced. This could help to reduce the load on devices and thus optimize performance.

WhatsApp already uses automated tools to detect and block suspicious activity. Algorithms are used to identify messages sent en masse and other unusual patterns of behavior. The planned extension would complement these mechanisms and offer users an additional level of control over their messages and contacts.

The function is currently still in the development phase. A specific release date has not yet been set, but it is expected that the function will be available to all users in one of the next updates.

More digital news

Latest news. Brazil's police investigate fraud in vending machines

Latest newsBrazil's police investigate fraud in vending machines

China.

China"Mystery solved": Researcher claims to have located MH370

Payment behavior. Payment behavior of companies slightly improved

Payment behaviorPayment behavior of companies slightly improved

Mountain accident. 72-year-old hiker in Bergell falls and dies

Mountain accident72-year-old hiker in Bergell falls and dies

Agriculture/Agriculture. Fewer wolf kills recorded in Valais and Graubünden

Agriculture/AgricultureFewer wolf kills recorded in Valais and Graubünden