Moving is stressful, but it doesn't have to be. These tips and tricks will help you manage the whole process.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The big moving day has arrived: for many, it's a day that is associated with a lot of stress.

These tips and tricks can help you prepare and make sure you don't forget anything important on moving day. Show more

Unpacking stacked boxes, changing addresses and disposing of old furniture: moving is extremely stressful for many people. But with these tips and tricks, it should be a little easier for you:

The preparation phase: planning your move

Proper preparation for a move is the most important thing. First of all, you should consider whether you want to do the move yourself or hire professional help. Both options have advantages and disadvantages.

This also applies to cleaning: Do you want to clean the apartment yourself or will you organize a cleaning service to do this part for you? Make sure you are well informed and don't forget to organize moving boxes.

Clearing out is also part of moving house: be honest with yourself. Did you really ever need that blender? Put it away. You should also allow about one day per room for packing. Protect fragile items and label the boxes with the contents, the room and the priority when unpacking.

Something that is often forgotten but can still be important: Apply for special permits. For example, for parking in no-parking zones on the day of the move. Leave a forwarding order with the post office. Deregister with service providers such as electricity, gas and water suppliers.

You can find moving checklists on various platforms. They list the most important points for your move. Here are a few examples: Raiffeisen, Mobiliar, Comparis and Homegate.

Moving day: start the moving day stress-free

Moving day is stressful. So start as rested as possible and in the knowledge that probably not everything will work out as you expect.

However, the boxes should already be packed and ready. Just like all the furniture that is coming with you. At best, they should already be disassembled.

A little tip before the boxes are dragged: If your friends and family are helping you with the move, you should also have a small snack organized. After all, it's not easy to help out on an empty stomach. And your helpers will be grateful.

It's a well-known fact that the kitchen and bedroom take priority when moving. This way, you have places to retreat to in the evening where you can relax and recharge your batteries for the next day of moving. Only then should you tidy up the bathroom, office, cellar and more.

The moving-in protocol

The first thing to do is to fill out an entry protocol with the landlord. All damage and wear and tear should be recorded in this report. You should also write down the defects that do not bother you, as you could be held responsible for them when you move out and have to pay for them.

The same applies to structural changes made by the previous tenants. For example, a wall they painted themselves or a washing machine they installed. You should also state whether or not you will be responsible for such changes.

If you notice any defects after the move, you have ten days to report them, according to the tenants' association.

The handover of the keys should also be confirmed in writing by the landlord.

Handing over the apartment

When you hand over your apartment, you should also complete a handover protocol with the previous landlord or landlady.

Read the protocol carefully at the end and only sign it if you agree with it. In principle, the landlord must pay for repairs and replace broken items.

In the event of "excessive wear and tear", you as the tenant only pay the so-called current or residual value. The service life table shows you which parts of your home should last how long.

If you are unsure about any damage, you can contact your household contents insurance or experts such as the tenants' association.

If you have hired a cleaning service, make sure you have an acceptance guarantee: you are obliging the cleaning company to be on site at the handover and to make any necessary improvements.

Once all the damage in your old apartment has been repaired, you will get your deposit back.

The first time afterwards: What you should still do

So that everyone knows who lives here now, have your front door and letterbox labeled. Register in your new municipality.

You should inform your bank, insurance company, work, customers, family and friends of your new address. You can find a detailed list of where you need to notify your change of address in the moving checklists above.

Slowly but surely, the last moving boxes are unpacked and your new home is taking shape. Take the opportunity to establish a good relationship with your new neighbors right away and introduce yourself to them. Good relationships in the neighborhood are priceless.

And now: have fun in your new home.

