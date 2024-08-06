A few days after the disappearance of a 40-year-old angler in north-eastern Australia, human remains have been found in a crocodile that was killed there. It was the man who had been missing since Saturday, the Australian news agency AAP reported.
Wife: "He saved me"
Dramatic scenes must have unfolded on the banks of the Annan River near the town of Cooktown in tropical north Queensland, as the man's widow reported to the media group News Corp, according to AAP.
According to the report, the couple and their three sons were walking along the river during a camping vacation when the bank suddenly gave way and her husband fell into the water with the slipping ground. She tried to get him out, but only caught his arm and then fell into the water herself. "He saved me," she said. "His last act was not to pull me in with him."
It was not clear from her account exactly when the crocodile attacked the man.
However, initial police investigations had revealed that the doctor from the state of New South Wales had been fishing on the riverbank when he fell into the water and did not resurface. According to the woman, the family had been walking along a path. "I don't regret it because it's one of those random accidents that happen and couldn't have been prevented," she continued. She had wanted to put a face to the tragedy so that people would know about her "loving, caring and extremely loyal" husband.
Two fatal crocodile attacks in the year
Rangers had previously killed a crocodile that had been spotted from a helicopter about four kilometers from the scene of the accident, the wildlife authority said on Monday. It had been identified by a distinctive white scar on its snout. The carcass of the animal, which was almost five meters long and probably several decades old, was handed over to the police. Investigations to identify the man are still ongoing. The search for him is currently suspended.
On average, there are two fatal crocodile attacks per year in Australia. As recently as July, there was a fatal crocodile attack on a twelve-year-old girl in the country. Rangers later killed a 4.2 meter long reptile in the Northern Territory. The child had been swimming near an Aboriginal community before disappearing. Emergency services later discovered the girl's remains.