Monika Ribar rules out SBB's own connections in Germany given the current infrastructure of its northern neighbor. In an interview, the Chairwoman of the SBB Board of Directors explains why it would be difficult to offer international trains herself.

Cooperation with neighboring countries is the better option than operating a connection abroad yourself, said Ribar. This would allow SBB to transport more passengers and offer more direct connections to European countries, Ribar said in an interview with the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung" published on Monday .

Setting up the structure abroad for a few trains per day is expensive. "If we were to operate a route with great potential ourselves, our partners would probably say that we would do it ourselves in other cases," said the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors. SBB therefore considered the entrepreneurial risk to be too high.

Ribar ruled out own connections in Germany with the current infrastructure of its northern neighbor. "I would never become involved in long-distance transportation in Germany," she said. A "sensible" operation would be difficult.

Competition with road and air traffic

The infrastructure is also a problem on the route from Geneva to Lyon in France. Lyon does have potential. The train would be a good alternative to the road, said Ribar. However, in addition to challenges such as the power supply, there are already subsidized trains. SBB could therefore not compete with the road, she said.

There is competition in the air on the route from Switzerland to London. SBB would be happy to offer this connection, said Ribar. However, the chances of success are questionable with regard to competition from low-cost airlines. SBB would have to set up companies and employ staff in England and France. Moreover, the trains approved for the Channel Tunnel could not be used elsewhere.

Rolling stock thanks to partnerships

And the connections to the south? Individual train journeys to Rome are an issue, Ribar told the newspaper. However, there is a lack of rolling stock for Italian high-speed lines. The tracks are also heavily utilized.

SBB was counting on support with rolling stock for connections to and from Austria. The niche offer of night trains is possible through cooperation with the Austrian Federal Railways, for example. SBB would also face financial hurdles when operating its own night trains due to the Swiss wage level.

SBB was operating within a tight corset. "Where we have entrepreneurial room for maneuver, we use it consistently," said the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors.

