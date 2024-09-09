In collaboration with the creative agency The Secret Little Agency, IKEA has launched a new version of the iconic bag. It can now be transformed into a portable cushion called RESTEN.
The new model retains the familiar design of the "Frakta", but differs in its padding, offering optimal comfort to those who use it.
Ideal for breaks in the office, when traveling by car or even outdoors, this pillow bag embodies the idea that relaxation can be integrated into everyday life. IKEA thus manages to merge functional design with a social message.
This initiative is part of a campaign that has so far only been carried out in Singapore, a country where lack of sleep is a real social problem. With the wearable pillow, IKEA promotes a healthier and more balanced lifestyle and encourages the population to take well-deserved breaks.
The campaign was launched at the beginning of September and has already been a great success, especially on social networks. Despite its popularity, the RESTEN pillow bag is not yet available in Europe, but given its success, it shouldn't be long before it is launched here too.