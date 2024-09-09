With this portable cushion, IKEA is promoting a healthier and more balanced lifestyle and inviting people to take well-deserved breaks. Ikea

IKEA is always coming up with something new, and now one of its most iconic products has been redesigned: the blue FRAKTA bag. The new design is clever and surprising - but there is one catch.

Barman Nicolas

No time? blue News summarizes for you IKEA has redesigned its iconic "Frakta" bag.

The new version of the bag is equipped with padding.

This means it can also be used as a pillow.

It was launched in Singapore - and that's no coincidence. Show more

In collaboration with the creative agency The Secret Little Agency, IKEA has launched a new version of the iconic bag. It can now be transformed into a portable cushion called RESTEN.

The new model retains the familiar design of the "Frakta", but differs in its padding, offering optimal comfort to those who use it.

Ideal for breaks in the office, when traveling by car or even outdoors, this pillow bag embodies the idea that relaxation can be integrated into everyday life. IKEA thus manages to merge functional design with a social message.

A campaign for a more balanced lifestyle

This initiative is part of a campaign that has so far only been carried out in Singapore, a country where lack of sleep is a real social problem. With the wearable pillow, IKEA promotes a healthier and more balanced lifestyle and encourages the population to take well-deserved breaks.

The campaign was launched at the beginning of September and has already been a great success, especially on social networks. Despite its popularity, the RESTEN pillow bag is not yet available in Europe, but given its success, it shouldn't be long before it is launched here too.